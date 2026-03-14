Air China Soars: Resuming Flights to North Korea
Air China will restart flights from Beijing to Pyongyang on March 30, following the resumption of train services between the two nations. The flights will initially operate weekly until May 18 and then reduce in frequency. This move comes as North Korea gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions.
- Country:
- China
In a significant development, Air China announced the resumption of its flight services between Beijing and North Korea, beginning March 30. Following the recent restart of train services, this marks another step in reopening border traffic between the two countries.
The Chinese state-owned airline will operate flights every Monday until May 18, before scaling down to two services in June. This comes after North Korea lifted some of the world's strictest COVID-19 restrictions, which had been in place since 2020.
Earlier this year, North Korea began accepting foreign tourists, initially from Russia, hinting at a gradual reopening to global visitors. Analysts had expected Chinese tourists to be among the first to visit, given the longstanding ties between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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