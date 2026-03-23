Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives in Bihar

A tragic motorcycle collision early Monday morning claimed the lives of two youths in Bihar's Gayaji district, authorities confirmed.

Around 7:30 am at Kewali village, the head-on collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Akshay Kumar alias Karu, 22, and Subhash Kumar, 25. Locals alleged excessive speed as a factor in the crash.

In response, the local community blocked roads and demanded compensation for the victims' families, prompting a swift police response to restore order. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, according to SSP Sushil Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)