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Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives in Bihar

Two young men, identified as Akshay Kumar and Subhash Kumar, died in a motorcycle collision in Bihar's Gayaji district. The accident led to local protests demanding compensation for the victims' families. Police intervened to calm the situation, and both bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gayaji | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:31 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives in Bihar
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  • India

A tragic motorcycle collision early Monday morning claimed the lives of two youths in Bihar's Gayaji district, authorities confirmed.

Around 7:30 am at Kewali village, the head-on collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Akshay Kumar alias Karu, 22, and Subhash Kumar, 25. Locals alleged excessive speed as a factor in the crash.

In response, the local community blocked roads and demanded compensation for the victims' families, prompting a swift police response to restore order. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, according to SSP Sushil Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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