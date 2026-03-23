GST Reforms: Boosting Green Economy and Sustainable Future

The Indian government's recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms are set to drive widespread adoption of eco-friendly manufacturing by reducing taxes on waste management services and biodegradable products.

The Ministry of Environment announced that these changes would support sustainable mobility solutions and bolster waste treatment infrastructure across the country. Last September, GST rates were notably slashed, from 12% to 5% for services provided by Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and from 18% to 5% on biodegradable bags.

Additionally, the GST reduction for buses and commercial goods vehicles from 28% to 18% aims to encourage cleaner, more modern fleet upgrades in Indian cities, supporting the nation's global fight against climate change.