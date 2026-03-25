Empowering Women: NCW and Truecaller Launch Digital Safety Toolkit

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has partnered with Truecaller to launch a pioneering initiative to improve digital safety awareness among women across India. Announced at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan on March 25, this collaboration centers around the launch of the 'TrueCyberSakhi: A Digital Safety Toolkit, Created for Her.'

This toolkit serves as a comprehensive resource aimed at enlightening women about the growing digital risks like spam, phishing, and financial fraud. Through interactive modules and practical do's and don'ts, it empowers women to navigate online spaces safely. The initiative also highlights the NCW's 24x7 helpline, now verified by Truecaller, ensuring its authenticity and accessibility for women seeking support.

Furthermore, a coordinated digital campaign will bolster the initiative, promoting women's safe digital participation. With leaders from both organizations underscoring their commitment, this initiative promises a safer digital environment, enabling women to participate fully and confidently in the digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)