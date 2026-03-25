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Herbalife India Honored for Quality and Innovation Excellence

Herbalife India was recognized for 'Quality and Innovation Excellence' at the Outlook Business Spotlight Enterprise & Leadership Awards 2026. The accolade highlights the company's commitment to high standards and innovation in health and wellness. Herbalife's 'seed-to-feed' model ensures quality and local ingredient production, enhancing supply chain resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:37 IST
Herbalife India Honored for Quality and Innovation Excellence
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Herbalife India, a leading name in health and wellness, has been recognized for 'Quality and Innovation Excellence' at the 16th Outlook Business Spotlight Enterprise & Leadership Awards 2026. The honor highlights Herbalife's dedication to high standards and continuous innovation in the industry.

The award ceremony, held at Novotel, Andheri East, Mumbai, assembled industry leaders to celebrate those making significant strides in innovation and quality. Receiving the award on behalf of Herbalife India were Sr. Director Atanu Haldar and Director Ashutosh Mittal.

Herbalife's 'seed-to-feed' model, which ensures end-to-end traceability and control of its supply chain, underpins its quality assurance efforts. This strategy combines global scientific insights with local preferences, contributing to Herbalife's credibility in delivering science-backed nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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