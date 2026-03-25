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Rapid Response Saves Lives: Delhi Bus Accident

A coordinated rescue operation involving police, locals, and picket staff saved many lives after a sleeper bus overturned in Delhi, killing two and injuring 23. Prompt action and the use of a JCB machine enabled efficient extraction of passengers. The incident highlights the importance of rapid emergency response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:51 IST
Rapid Response Saves Lives: Delhi Bus Accident
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A well-coordinated rescue operation by police personnel, local residents, and nearby picket staff successfully saved lives after a sleeper bus from Jaipur overturned in Delhi's Karol Bagh district, resulting in two fatalities and injuring 23. The accident occurred late Wednesday near Hanuman Mandir.

The crash took place around 1 am when the bus carrying approximately 30 passengers lost control on a sharp turn, causing chaos in the otherwise quiet area. Prompt intervention by police stationed nearby and local residents contributed significantly to the rescue efforts.

A passing JCB machine was utilized to lift the bus, facilitating the extraction of trapped passengers. The swift and efficient response underlined the critical role of community cooperation in emergencies. An investigation focuses on potential mechanical issues with the bus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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