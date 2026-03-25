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Mediterranean Hazard: Libya Towes Unmanned LNG Tanker

Libya's coast guard began removing a damaged liquefied natural gas tanker that drifted unmanned near Zuwara, posing an environmental risk. The Arctic Metagaz, hit by Ukrainian naval drones, was considered a major ecological threat by several EU nations. The tanker's final destination remains undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:07 IST
Mediterranean Hazard: Libya Towes Unmanned LNG Tanker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Libya's coast guard has taken action to address the environmental risk posed by an unmanned liquefied natural gas tanker drifting off its coast.

After weeks adrift following damage from Ukrainian naval drones, the Arctic Metagaz was towed away, averting a potential major ecological disaster.

Despite concerns from EU countries, the authorities have not disclosed the tanker's final destination, and there have been no further comments from Ukraine or Libya on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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