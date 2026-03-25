Mediterranean Hazard: Libya Towes Unmanned LNG Tanker

Libya's coast guard has taken action to address the environmental risk posed by an unmanned liquefied natural gas tanker drifting off its coast.

After weeks adrift following damage from Ukrainian naval drones, the Arctic Metagaz was towed away, averting a potential major ecological disaster.

Despite concerns from EU countries, the authorities have not disclosed the tanker's final destination, and there have been no further comments from Ukraine or Libya on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)