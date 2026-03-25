Powerica's Ambitious IPO Journey: A Bold Leap Towards Expansion

Powerica Ltd's initial public offering (IPO), aimed at securing Rs 1,100 crore, witnessed a modest subscription of 3% on the second day, according to the National Stock Exchange.

The accolades from retail investors stood at a 4% subscription, while non-institutional investors showed a 1% interest. Anchor investors had previously contributed Rs 329.40 crore.

Powerica's public offering involves fresh shares worth Rs 700 crore and a cut-down Offer For Sale by promoters. Plans also include using Rs 525 crore to reduce debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)