Global Air Travel Crisis: Airlines Grounded Amid Middle Eastern Tensions
The global air travel industry faces significant disruptions due to the closure of major Middle Eastern airport hubs, following the Iran war. Airlines around the world have suspended flights to key destinations in the region, impacting travel plans for numerous passengers. The latest airline responses and cancellations are detailed.
Major disruptions in global air travel continue as several key Middle Eastern airport hubs remain closed due to the Iran war. Major airports in Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi have been significantly affected, causing widespread cancellations.
Aegean Airlines, Greece's largest carrier, has suspended flights to multiple destinations, including Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Amman, with additional cancellations to Dubai and Riyadh in the coming weeks. Similarly, Latvia's airBaltic and Canada's Air Canada have halted flights to Tel Aviv, with additional suspensions for Dubai on different dates.
Across the globe, airlines like Air France KLM, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, and others have announced similar measures, impacting flight schedules until late spring and beyond. The situation remains fluid, and further alterations to airline itineraries are expected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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