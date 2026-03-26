Tragic Tourist Bus Accident Sparks Inquiry in Delhi

A horrifying tourist bus accident in Karol Bagh, Delhi, has prompted an investigation by the transport department. The accident, which occurred early Wednesday, tragically claimed the lives of two passengers and injured 23 others.

According to police reports, the speedy bus lost control while negotiating a turn near Hanuman Mandir, leading to its overturn. The transport department is awaiting a detailed report to decide on further actions.

Officials emphasize adherence to established guidelines for tourist bus operations, including designated pick-up and drop-off points, as per the Delhi Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 1993. The State Transport Authority is involved in enforcing these regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)