Government Assures Fuel Sufficiency Amid Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

The government announced on Wednesday that the nation is not experiencing any shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG, despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Citizens have been urged not to succumb to social media rumors or engage in panic buying.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, emphasized that refineries are operating at full capacity with adequate crude inventories and that retail outlets remain sufficiently stocked. In response to panic-induced sales, Sharma reassured the public of steady fuel availability.

Although LPG supplies face challenges due to geopolitical tensions, domestic provisions are prioritized, and piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure is expanding. The government has intensified efforts to meet domestic demand, focusing on alternative energy sources and cracking down on hoarding activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)