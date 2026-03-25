Left Menu

Government Assures Fuel Sufficiency Amid Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

The government reassures there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the country despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Officials urge citizens to disregard rumors and avoid panic buying, as refineries maintain high capacities. Efforts include prioritizing domestic LPG supply and investing in piped natural gas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:34 IST
Government Assures Fuel Sufficiency Amid Strait of Hormuz Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced on Wednesday that the nation is not experiencing any shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG, despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Citizens have been urged not to succumb to social media rumors or engage in panic buying.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, emphasized that refineries are operating at full capacity with adequate crude inventories and that retail outlets remain sufficiently stocked. In response to panic-induced sales, Sharma reassured the public of steady fuel availability.

Although LPG supplies face challenges due to geopolitical tensions, domestic provisions are prioritized, and piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure is expanding. The government has intensified efforts to meet domestic demand, focusing on alternative energy sources and cracking down on hoarding activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026