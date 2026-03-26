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Jobless Claims Rise Amidst Economic Uncertainty

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits slightly increased last week, highlighting a wavering job market. Despite this, weekly layoffs remain moderate. Recent economic pressures, including surging inflation and geopolitical tensions, continue to affect hiring practices, leading to uncertainties in the labor sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:52 IST
Jobless Claims Rise Amidst Economic Uncertainty
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  • United States

The latest report from the Labor Department indicates a slight uptick in the number of Americans applying for jobless aid, with applications rising by 5,000 to reach 210,000 last week.

This increase aligns with analyst expectations, yet comes as part of broader concerns surrounding recent labor market trends.

Amidst these indicators, economic uncertainty persists, fueled by high inflation and geopolitical tensions, prompting a cautious approach among employers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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