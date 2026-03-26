Jobless Claims Rise Amidst Economic Uncertainty

The latest report from the Labor Department indicates a slight uptick in the number of Americans applying for jobless aid, with applications rising by 5,000 to reach 210,000 last week.

This increase aligns with analyst expectations, yet comes as part of broader concerns surrounding recent labor market trends.

Amidst these indicators, economic uncertainty persists, fueled by high inflation and geopolitical tensions, prompting a cautious approach among employers.

(With inputs from agencies.)