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Tragic Collision: Wedding Return Ends in Fatal Accident

Three people were killed and nine injured in a collision between a multi-utility vehicle and a truck in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred around 1:30 am on the Indore-Nemawar Road as they returned from a wedding. The truck driver is currently being searched by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-04-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 08:48 IST
Tragic Collision: Wedding Return Ends in Fatal Accident
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In a tragic accident on Monday, three individuals lost their lives and nine sustained injuries when their vehicle collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police reported.

The accident happened around 1:30 am on the Indore-Nemawar Road as the group was heading back to Indore from a wedding in Dewas district. The victims, aged between 19 and 24, were traveling in a multi-utility vehicle that hit a truck, instantly killing three of its occupants.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector, Jagdish Rathod, informed that a search is underway for the truck driver who fled the scene. Meanwhile, the injured are receiving treatment at the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital. Tensions flared when locals attempted to set the truck ablaze, but the police managed to defuse the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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