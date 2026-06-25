Safe Passage: UN's Evacuation Plan Elevates Strait of Hormuz Transit
The United Nations has initiated an evacuation plan that has allowed 57 ships, with about 1,100 seafarers, to transit the Strait of Hormuz since June 23. This plan, developed by the International Maritime Organization, aims to facilitate the exit of 11,000 seafarers on hundreds of ships.
The United Nations has rolled out an evacuation initiative, leading to the successful transit of 57 ships carrying an estimated 1,100 seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz since June 23. This effort is a significant development in ensuring maritime safety in the region, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The International Maritime Organization (IMO), a UN specialized agency responsible for shipping regulations, released these figures to mark the commencement of a broader venture aiming to evacuate approximately 11,000 seafarers on hundreds of ships. This strategic move is designed to mitigate risks and promote secure maritime travel.
The latest data reveals that 12 vessels traversed the strait during the morning hours of June 25, adding to the 32 recorded on June 24 and 13 from June 23. These transits represent the first measurable success of the newly implemented plan, affirming the UN’s commitment to international maritime security.
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