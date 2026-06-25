West Bengal Under Scrutiny: Construction Audits Launched After Deadly Collapse

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul announced the implementation of mandatory audits for all new construction sites under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) jurisdiction. This decision follows the deadly collapse of an under-construction godown shed in the city's Taratala area, resulting in eight deaths. Paul emphasized that stringent measures will be taken against those responsible, particularly targeting individuals from past administrations who permitted illegal constructions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the 20 injured individuals. The incident, which prompted a large rescue operation, occurred near Brace Bridge on Wednesday, showcasing the risk of unauthorized building practices in urban development.

The tragedy's death toll stands at eight, with law enforcement detaining the building supervisor and two labor suppliers connected to the collapsed site. In response, the West Bengal government formed a Special Investigation Team headed by ACP Joysurja Mukherjee to probe the circumstances of the collapse. Meanwhile, State Minister Dilip Ghosh has suggested that notable political figures might be implicated, signaling a broader inquiry into systemic corruption within the construction sector.