Irans Top Negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf Said On Thursday That The United States Claims That Iran Will Spend Its Unfrozen Assets To Buy Us Agricultural Products Were False The Us Only Exports Gmo Soybeans

Iran has refuted U.S. claims concerning the allocation of its unfrozen assets, according to its chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. On Thursday, Qalibaf argued that assertions by the United States, suggesting Iran would use these funds to buy American agricultural products, were categorically untrue.

Qalibaf took to social media platform X, where he accused the U.S. of dealing in empty rhetoric and exporting only genetically modified soybeans.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, aligning with President Donald Trump, maintained that a significant portion of Iran's unfrozen assets is expected to purchase American foods and medicine, leaving Iran insistent on its right to decide its spending priorities.