Iran Refutes U.S. Claims on Unfrozen Assets Usage
Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf dismissed U.S. allegations regarding Iran's use of unfrozen assets to purchase U.S. agricultural goods. He criticized the U.S. for exporting only GMO soybeans and empty promises. U.S. officials maintain that the assets would largely fund U.S. foods and medicine acquisitions, despite Iran claiming autonomy in spending.
Iran has refuted U.S. claims concerning the allocation of its unfrozen assets, according to its chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. On Thursday, Qalibaf argued that assertions by the United States, suggesting Iran would use these funds to buy American agricultural products, were categorically untrue.
Qalibaf took to social media platform X, where he accused the U.S. of dealing in empty rhetoric and exporting only genetically modified soybeans.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, aligning with President Donald Trump, maintained that a significant portion of Iran's unfrozen assets is expected to purchase American foods and medicine, leaving Iran insistent on its right to decide its spending priorities.