Euro Zone Bonds Rally as Oil Prices Dip Amid Iran Tensions

Euro zone bond yields dropped significantly as oil prices reached their lowest since the Iran war began, easing inflation fears. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points. Despite regional tensions, the resumption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has cooled inflation concerns, impacting ECB rate hike expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Euro Zone Bond Yields Edged Down On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:18 IST
Euro Zone Bonds Rally as Oil Prices Dip Amid Iran Tensions
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Euro zone bond yields saw a significant decrease on Friday, marking their largest weekly fall in over a year as oil prices plummeted to their lowest levels since the onset of the Iran war, alleviating inflation concerns. Germany's 10-year bond yield dropped by 1.5 basis points to 2.844%, the lowest since mid-March.

This decline marks a 14 basis point reduction for the week, coinciding with a sharp drop in oil prices due to resumed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude oil fell by 1.9% to $73.90 a barrel after an attack was reported on a vessel in the Strait, a critical channel for 20% of global oil and gas supply. Reports indicate that Iran fired on the ship, underscoring the fragility of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

The resumption of shipping has eased inflation fears, prompting markets to adjust central bank rate hike bets and lowering bond yields. ING analysts noted the muted response of oil prices to the Strait tensions, questioning the necessity for further ECB action. The ECB must continue rate hikes, according to council member Isabel Schnabel, despite a drop in Germany's short-term bond yields and decreased expectations for ECB tightening.

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