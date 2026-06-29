China's Central Bank Unleashes Robust Financial Injection

China's central bank executed a powerful financial move by introducing overnight reverse repo operations, providing 300 billion yuan to financial institutions. Additionally, 157.5 billion yuan were injected through seven-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 1.4%. The borrowing cost for overnight reverse repos was not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Central Bank On Monday Debuted Overnight Reverse Repo Operations | Updated: 29-06-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 07:01 IST
China's Central Bank Unleashes Robust Financial Injection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's central bank has made a significant financial intervention. On Monday, it announced the initiation of overnight reverse repo operations, injecting 300 billion yuan into financial institutions.

Details on the borrowing cost for these overnight reverse repos were notably absent from the central bank's statement.

In a concurrent move, the People's Bank of China injected an additional 157.5 billion yuan using seven-day reverse repos, maintaining the interest rate at 1.4% as per their announcement.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026