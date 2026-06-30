AI and Semiconductor Surge Bolsters China Stocks

China's mainland shares experienced an uptick on Tuesday, significantly influenced by a surge in AI and semiconductor stocks. This growth comes against the backdrop of stronger-than-anticipated factory activity figures.

The data suggests a persistent demand for high-tech exports, which has bolstered investor sentiment. As a result, these sectors saw increased trading activity.

Market analysts attribute the positive performance to both domestic industrial strength and global technological market trends, painting an optimistic picture for the future of China's high-tech industries.