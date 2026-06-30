India's FMCG Sector Defies Inflation, Sustains Growth in FY27

India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is poised for healthy revenue growth in the first quarter of FY27, despite inflationary pressures. According to a report by brokerage firm Anand Rathi, factors such as premiumisation, selective price increases, and the strong performance of modern trade and quick commerce are bolstering the sector.

The report indicates that the sector is resilient, benefiting from enhanced pricing power and a boost in seasonal demand. Innovation and GST rate cuts in select categories are also encouraging consumption. Furthermore, expected declines in crude oil and derivative prices are projected to improve margins in upcoming quarters.

While rural demand has lessened in various categories, urban consumption remains strong. Beverages, summer-related products, and innovation-driven portfolios continue to perform well, whereas food items like tea and biscuits have slowed. Despite inflation-induced price hikes, the sector's pricing-led growth is anticipated to persist until a significant volume recovery emerges.