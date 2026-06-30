Trailblazing the Future: Women at the Forefront of Real Estate Leadership

The 5th NAREDCO Mahi Real Estate Convention 2026, held in New Delhi, underscored the pivotal role of women in shaping India's future through the real estate sector. With the theme 'Breaking the Perception Ceiling,' the event gathered women leaders, developers, and policymakers, spotlighting five years of empowering women's leadership.

At the heart of the convention was a commitment to fostering inclusion and creating opportunities for women, marked by a lamp-lighting ceremony with dignitaries including Shri Mansukh Mandaviya and former Union Minister Smt. Smriti Irani. Their addresses highlighted the necessity of women's full participation in the nation's economic and leadership sectors.

Significant discussions, such as the 'Power of Possibilities' fireside chat, featured esteemed leaders like Smt. Smriti Irani and Smt. Smita Patil. Panel discussions focused on gender equality, sustainable urban development, and redefining leadership in family businesses, reinforcing the event's commitment to equipping women for transformative roles in India's growth story.