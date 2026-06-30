The Magnificent Seven ETF: On the Brink of a Turnaround?

The Magnificent Seven stocks are at a critical juncture following a notable decline in June. Though the S&P 500 decreased by 3%, the MAGS ETF plummeted by nearly 13%. Possible support levels and recent rallies signal that the ETF might rebound if certain levels are reclaimed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Magnificent Seven Stocks May Be Nearing An Important Turning Point After A Sharp June Selloff The Big Question Now Is Whether Buyers Step In Soon | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:32 IST
The Magnificent Seven ETF: On the Brink of a Turnaround?

The Magnificent Seven stocks are facing a pivotal moment after enduring a sharp decline in June. The question remains whether buyers will intervene soon or if the selloff will continue.

As the S&P 500 fell by roughly 3%, the MAGS ETF experienced a substantial 13% drop, marking its worst performance since its inception. Recent activity has heightened investor concern, with MAGS dipping below its 34-week moving average.

On Monday, MAGS bounced back with a 3.1% rally. Recovering above its 34-week moving average could indicate reduced selling pressure. If current support levels hold, MAGS might head back toward its peak, but further declines could push it down to $55 or even $48.40.

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