Lawmakers Scrutinize U.S. Drugmakers' Trials in China Over National Security Concerns

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is investigating whether Merck and AbbVie, two major drugmakers, conducted clinical trials in China that may have bolstered the country's military. The probe focuses on trial sites, particularly in Xinjiang and military hospitals, and considers ethical and security risks associated with the research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Bipartisan Group Of Us Lawmakers Has Opened National Security Investigations Into Whether Drugmakers Merck And Abbvie Have Been Involved In Clinical Trials Conducted In China That Helped Fuel The Communist Countrys Military Capability | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:31 IST
Lawmakers Scrutinize U.S. Drugmakers' Trials in China Over National Security Concerns
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U.S. lawmakers from both parties are probing major drugmakers Merck and AbbVie for conducting clinical trials in China that might have contributed to the communist nation's military capabilities. Lawmakers, led by Republican Representative John Moolenaar, have demanded detailed information on the companies' Chinese trial sites, particularly in Xinjiang and military hospitals, hinting at associated ethical and security concerns.

The inquiry underscores the tension between the United States and China in the biotech sector, with China rapidly increasing its clinical trial volume. The National Security Commission warns that China has developed a robust biotech ecosystem threatening U.S. leadership. No evidence of illegal activity by the companies has been found, but their trials expose American firms to potential risks.

The investigation highlights issues surrounding intellectual property and national security, prompting legislative initiatives such as the Biotech Investment National Security Act. The proposed legislation seeks to intensify scrutiny on U.S. biotech investments and joint ventures in China, ensuring they undergo stringent national security reviews.

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