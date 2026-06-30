European Shares Soar: AI Optimism and Easing Middle East Tensions Fuel Rally

European shares opened higher on Tuesday, poised for the largest quarterly rise in over five years. The rally is driven by robust demand for AI infrastructure, easing Middle East tensions, and strong technology sector performance. Travel, leisure stocks also rebounded. Investors focus on European Central Bank conference for monetary policy insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Opened Higher On Tuesday And Were On Track For Their Biggest Quarterly Rise In More Than Five Years | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:53 IST
European Shares Soar: AI Optimism and Easing Middle East Tensions Fuel Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares opened higher on Tuesday and were on track for their biggest quarterly rise in over five years, bolstered by optimism surrounding artificial intelligence and signs of easing tensions in the Middle East.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.6% to 639.79 points by 0857 GMT, nearing a record high. Technology stocks rose 1.7%, set for their largest quarterly jump in over two decades, indicating a strong demand for AI infrastructure. This sector is outpacing its Wall Street counterparts this month and quarter.

Chip equipment maker ASML increased by 3.3%; chipmakers STMicroelectronics and Infineon gained 2% and 2.3%, respectively. Siemens Energy's shares surged 4.8%, reflecting robust demand trends. Global equities, led by U.S. and Asia, are rallying on AI enthusiasm with Europe catching up. Easing Middle East tensions and declining oil prices have also driven European stocks up.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026