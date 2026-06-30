Ukraine's Bold Strike on Dubna Satellite Hub
Ukraine's military launched a significant attack on the Dubna satellite communications center in Moscow's region, marking the second strike on this facility. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the tactical move, targeting a crucial hub more than 500 km from Ukraine, instrumental in Russia's reconnaissance and coordination activities.
In a tactical escalation, Ukraine's military targeted Russia's Dubna satellite communications center in the Moscow region, striking for the second time on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. This facility, crucial for reconnaissance missions and coordinating Russian operations in Ukraine, now stands 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
With this bold strike, military strategies are clearly shifting in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The Dubna facility's location, deep within Russian territory, makes this attack particularly bold and significant.
President Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic importance of this site, underscoring its role in facilitating Russian military actions against Ukraine. The attack signals Ukraine's intent to disrupt these operations by targeting key points of coordination.