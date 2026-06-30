Ukraines Military Struck Russias Dubna Satellite Communications Center In The Moscow Region For The Second Time On Tuesday

In a tactical escalation, Ukraine's military targeted Russia's Dubna satellite communications center in the Moscow region, striking for the second time on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. This facility, crucial for reconnaissance missions and coordinating Russian operations in Ukraine, now stands 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

With this bold strike, military strategies are clearly shifting in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The Dubna facility's location, deep within Russian territory, makes this attack particularly bold and significant.

President Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic importance of this site, underscoring its role in facilitating Russian military actions against Ukraine. The attack signals Ukraine's intent to disrupt these operations by targeting key points of coordination.