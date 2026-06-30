White House Officials Last Year Awarded A Nobid Contract Worth Up To Million For The Construction Of The East Wing Ballroom

The White House last year awarded a no-bid contract worth up to $500 million for the construction of an East Wing ballroom, reported the Washington Post. The President was reported to have personally negotiated some of the costs, despite earlier intentions to use private funds.

The contract, awarded without competitive bidding due to exemptions for the Executive Residence office, went to Virginia-based Clark Construction. The construction company stands to gain a 3% profit from its initial work, though the full details of the agreement remain undisclosed to the public.

This ballroom endeavor forms part of President Trump's wider renovation agenda in Washington. Other planned projects include a monumental arch, refurbishments to the National Mall reflecting pool, and enhancements to the Lincoln Memorial promenade. Despite early promises of external funding, Trump's subsequent appeal to Congress for taxpayer money faced resistance from Senate Republicans eyeing the upcoming elections.