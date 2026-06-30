Trump's Tariff Tango: Economic Reality vs. Market Perception

Donald Trump's tariff strategies have caused market panic, but the real-world economic impact has been milder than anticipated, aided by lower effective tariff rates and booming technology sectors.

Researchers suggest that while consumers bear most tariff costs, the tariffs offer significant short-term government revenue. However, long-term economic concerns persist.

Although trade uncertainty continues, its impact on market sentiment has been minimal. This detachment from the real economy poses challenges as trade policies evolve under Trump's administration.