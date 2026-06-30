Sri Lanka's Vulnerable Recovery: Navigating Economic Challenges in a Global Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted Sri Lanka's continued economic vulnerability, urging the island nation to persist with key reforms. Despite the easing of the Middle East crisis, Sri Lanka's recovery from a severe financial crisis remains fragile. Supported by a $2.9 billion aid program from the IMF, the nation aims to stabilize its economy after a debilitating dollar shortage four years ago.

Sri Lanka, heavily reliant on fuel imports, was compelled to implement rationing and price hikes due to spiking energy costs. While energy prices have slightly eased, Sri Lanka must manage public spending, strengthen foreign exchange reserves, and protect its poorest citizens, said IMF mission chief Evan Papageorgiou on Tuesday.

In response to global economic uncertainties, Papageorgiou stated, Sri Lanka's monetary policy should remain prudent and adaptable, with an emphasis on data-dependence to preserve price stability. The country's central bank has increased its policy rate to counter inflationary pressures and a depreciating currency. As the nation prepares for the upcoming IMF program review, enhancing public debt management and reforming state-run companies are crucial for deepening economic recovery.