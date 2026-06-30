Dollar Surge Puts Yen at Historic Lows Amid Intervention Speculation

The Dollar Gained On Tuesday And Pushed The Yen To Its Lowest Levels Since

The U.S. dollar rose sharply on Tuesday, pushing the yen to its lowest levels since 1986, heightening expectations of possible direct intervention from Japan and putting pressure on the euro.

The dollar's climb to as high as 162.50 yen, supported by the belief in Federal Reserve rate hikes, has caught the attention of currency analysts. Despite Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama's assurances of readiness to respond, no strong measures were announced. The focus has shifted towards critical upcoming economic events, including Thursday's jobs report and Friday's liquidity slump due to the Independence Day holiday.

Recent trends show the yen weakening against the dollar despite Japan's efforts to support its currency. Meanwhile, the euro and sterling face their struggles amid high inflation and market predictions. Analysts suggest that significant upcoming economic data releases could provide surprising market shifts in this dynamic forex landscape.