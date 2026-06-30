Global Markets Surge: Stocks Soar as Oil Prices Tumble

Global stocks achieve their largest quarterly gain in six years while Brent oil experiences a substantial decline amid a fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Emerging market currencies strengthen against the dollar, and AI stocks drive market enthusiasm. The STOXX 600 and U.S. market indices register notable gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stocks Across The Globe On Tuesday Were Headed For Their Largest Quarterly Percentage Increase In Six Years | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:17 IST
Global Markets Surge: Stocks Soar as Oil Prices Tumble
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Global stock markets witnessed a phenomenal surge, achieving their most significant quarterly percentage increase in six years. Meanwhile, Brent oil prices plummeted to their lowest quarterly level since 2020. This financial upheaval comes amid a tentative ceasefire between the United States and Iran, shifting expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes.

The AI stock boom considerably contributed to this rally, pushing indices like South Korea's KOSPI and Taiwan's benchmark to remarkable highs. Even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared by over 20%, and the MSCI All-World index marked a record high. Emerging market stocks also performed strongly, rising significantly during this period.

The dollar remains dominant among developed currencies, gaining against a basket of peers. Emerging market currencies also strengthened against the greenback. Anticipation builds as Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh prepares to address the ECB's annual meeting in Portugal, with markets closely watching his remarks amidst fluctuating interest rate outlooks.

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