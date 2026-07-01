Stock Markets Soar: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Achieve Record Quarterly Gains

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved their largest quarterly gains since 2020, despite global tensions. Optimism arises from economic growth and efforts to resolve the Iran conflict. The Dow also saw significant quarterly growth. Tech sector investments raise inflation concerns, but cyclical sectors present opportunities. Investors eye upcoming earnings reports for further guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Sp And Nasdaq Finished June On Tuesday With Their Biggest Quarterly Gains Since As Investors Remained Upbeat About Economic And Earnings Growth Even Amid The Middle East Conflict The Dow Had Its Biggest Quarterly Jump Since The Indexes Ended Higher For The Day As Well | Updated: 01-07-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 02:25 IST
Stock Markets Soar: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Achieve Record Quarterly Gains
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The S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved their biggest quarterly gains since 2020, with investors buoyed by economic growth prospects despite ongoing Middle East tensions.

The Dow also marked its most substantial quarterly increase since 2022, driven by notable advancements in the technology sector. Efforts to de-escalate the Iran conflict have partially fueled investor optimism, although recent skirmishes have reignited tensions.

With strong corporate earnings and looming second-quarter results, markets remain cautiously hopeful. As oil prices fluctuate and interest rate hikes loom, industry experts highlight cyclical sectors like energy and financials as promising investment options.

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