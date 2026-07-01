FCC Moves to Block Sales of Huawei-Linked Devices Over Security Concerns

The Federal Communications Commission Said On Tuesday It Plans To Vote Next Month On A Measure That Would Bar Sales Of Devices In The United States That Contain Components From Blacklisted Companies The Us Telecom Watchdog Maintains A List Of Firms Including Chinese Telecom Company Huawei Whose Equipment Is Barred For Sale In The Us Over National Security Concerns But No Regulations Currently Prohibit American Sales Of Electronics Such As Smartphones That Contain Chips Designed By Huaweis Chip Unit Hisilicon

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has unveiled plans to vote on a proposal that would prohibit sales of devices in the United States containing components from blacklisted companies, such as Huawei.

Currently, American regulations do not restrict the sale of electronics, including smartphones, that incorporate chips from Huawei's HiSilicon unit. The planned measure seeks to close this 'loophole' to protect national security.

This initiative is part of the FCC's broader efforts to address technology threats posed by China, reflecting a cautious yet assertive approach to safeguarding U.S. interests.