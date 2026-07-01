FCC Moves to Block Sales of Huawei-Linked Devices Over Security Concerns
The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote on a measure preventing U.S. sales of devices with parts from blacklisted firms like Huawei. Aimed at closing security loopholes, this follows actions against other Chinese tech and is backed by security experts amid ongoing Sino-American tensions.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has unveiled plans to vote on a proposal that would prohibit sales of devices in the United States containing components from blacklisted companies, such as Huawei.
Currently, American regulations do not restrict the sale of electronics, including smartphones, that incorporate chips from Huawei's HiSilicon unit. The planned measure seeks to close this 'loophole' to protect national security.
This initiative is part of the FCC's broader efforts to address technology threats posed by China, reflecting a cautious yet assertive approach to safeguarding U.S. interests.
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