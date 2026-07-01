India's Global Leadership in Trusted Supply Chains: A Vision for 2047

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian Ambassador to the US, highlights India's rise as a leader in trusted supply chains, driven by economic growth and reforms. At the IX USISPF Annual Leadership Summit, he outlined India's path to becoming a USD 25-30 trillion economy by 2047, emphasizing democratic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:33 IST
India's Global Leadership in Trusted Supply Chains: A Vision for 2047
US Ambassador to India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra (Photo/YouTube/USISPF). Image Credit: ANI

India is stepping onto the global stage as a leader in trusted supply chains, a transformation fueled by strong economic growth and significant structural reforms, according to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Indian Ambassador to the United States. Kwatra made these remarks at the IX USISPF Annual Leadership Summit held in Washington, D.C., where he highlighted India's growing role in the international trade landscape.

In a social media post shared by the Embassy of India, Kwatra emphasized that India's position as a "global anchor of trusted supply chains" is not accidental but results from robust domestic economic policies and strategic international partnerships. This positions India uniquely in the face of global disruptions, providing both challenges and opportunities.

Kwatra further elaborated on India's ambitious macroeconomic roadmap, stating that New Delhi aims to grow the economy to USD 25-30 trillion by 2047, guided by three core pillars: economic growth, navigation of global disruptions, and transformative domestic measures. He projected this growth path from the current USD 4.3 trillion economy toward its USD 7 trillion target by the decade's end and beyond.

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