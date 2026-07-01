Dollar Soars: U.S. Treasury Yields Impact global currencies

The Dollar Hit A Year High Against The Yen On Wednesday As A Sharp Rise In Us Treasury Yields Boosted The Currency Ahead Of Us Jobs Data That Could Strengthen The Case For A Federal Reserve Rate Hike This Month The Dollar Rose As High As Yen

The U.S. dollar soared to a four-decade high against the yen on Wednesday, driven by sharp increases in U.S. Treasury yields. This currency surge precedes critical U.S. jobs data, potentially bolstering the Federal Reserve's case for a rate hike this month.

Despite Japan's previous interventions to stabilize the yen, the dollar climbed as high as 162.84 yen. Japan's Ministry of Finance now stands at a crucial juncture, contemplating further intervention to maintain its credibility, with Friday’s U.S. public holiday eyed as a potential action window.

Globally, the dollar also gained against major currencies, backed by rising Treasury yields, a move possibly related to month-end positioning. Analysts await upcoming non-farm payroll data, as market sentiments hinge on potential Federal Reserve decisions and global economic indicators.