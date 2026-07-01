Pound Sinks Amid Strong Dollar and Economic Uncertainties

The Pound Fell For The First Time In A Week On Wednesday In The Face Of A Robust Dollar

The pound experienced a decline for the first time in a week, pressured by a robust dollar. This dollar strength was spurred by rising U.S. Treasury yields ahead of impending employment data, with markets eagerly anticipating insights from new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

Sterling slipped 0.23% to $1.3234 after a four-day ascent, marking its longest rally in a month. Despite this, the pound concluded a turbulent June with a 0.2% loss, furthering a 1.6% drop in the first half of the year, mirroring a weak start last seen in 2022.

The prospect of new British leadership, with the anticipated exit of Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and possible succession by Andy Burnham, adds to investor caution regarding economic recovery strategies amid fiscal constraints. A robust U.S. economy has significantly impacted the sterling, though the pound strengthened against the euro in the second quarter.