Monaco Bombing: A Shocking Non-Terror Incident Unfolds

An unexpected bomb attack in Monaco on Monday left three individuals wounded. Authorities confirmed it is not an act of terrorism. The investigation is centered on one suspect, according to Monaco Prosecutor, Stephane Thibault, during a news conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Attack In Monaco On Monday In Which A Man Detonated A Makeshift Bomb That Wounded Three People Is Not A Terrorist Attack | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:18 IST
Monaco Bombing: A Shocking Non-Terror Incident Unfolds
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An unexpected bombing in Monaco on Monday resulted in injuries to three people. However, authorities have confirmed that the incident is not categorized as a terrorist attack.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Monaco's Prosecutor Stephane Thibault stated that the investigation is focusing on a single suspect believed to be the mastermind behind the attack.

The Monaco police continue to delve deeper into the suspect's motives, ensuring public safety and security.

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