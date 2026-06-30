Monaco Bombing: A Shocking Non-Terror Incident Unfolds

The Attack In Monaco On Monday In Which A Man Detonated A Makeshift Bomb That Wounded Three People Is Not A Terrorist Attack

An unexpected bombing in Monaco on Monday resulted in injuries to three people. However, authorities have confirmed that the incident is not categorized as a terrorist attack.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Monaco's Prosecutor Stephane Thibault stated that the investigation is focusing on a single suspect believed to be the mastermind behind the attack.

The Monaco police continue to delve deeper into the suspect's motives, ensuring public safety and security.