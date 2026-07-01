Close Encounter at Sea: A Vessel's Narrow Escape

A Vessel Reported Being Approached By Multiple Small Craft With Several People On Board Bearing Small Arms

A reported maritime incident saw a vessel approached by numerous small crafts armed with small arms, 76 nautical miles south of Balhaf, Yemen, as confirmed by UK Maritime Trade Operations on Wednesday.

The occurrence highlighted potential security threats in the area, prompting precautionary measures for maritime activities in the region.

Fortunately, the crew aboard the vessel was reported safe, underscoring the importance of vigilance in these waters prone to risk.