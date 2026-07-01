European Markets Waver Amidst US-Iran Standoff and Technology Shifts

European shares experienced a decline as peace negotiations between Iran and the United States stalled. While the STOXX 600 index slipped, the tech sector showed resilience with mixed performances. Investor focus is also on central bank actions and geopolitical tensions affecting market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Slipped On Wednesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 14:13 IST
European Markets Waver Amidst US-Iran Standoff and Technology Shifts
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European shares took a hit on Wednesday, with peace talks between Iran and the United States hitting another roadblock. This hesitation rattled investor confidence after an impressive second quarter close.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1% to 640.79 points by 0825 GMT. Despite the dip, the index had previously recorded its most robust quarterly performance since October 2020. Notably, technology stocks displayed diverse reactions, following the STOXX tech index's best quarterly performance since late 2001.

In the tech sector, chip equipment manufacturer ASML remained stable, whereas semiconductor company Soitc surged by 5.2%. On the contrary, Schneider Electric's shares declined by 2.2% after its acquisition of AI-focused Cognite Holding for $3.1 billion. Investor sentiment remains buoyant, with increased capital flows expected in Europe, suggesting potential narrowing between European and U.S. earnings growth.

Market attention is now turning towards the European Central Bank's Sintra conference, with pivotal insights expected from key figures like U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh and ECB President Christine Lagarde. Both central banks are projected to raise interest rates by a minimum of 25 basis points later this year, as per LSEG data.

The lingering geopolitical tensions were highlighted by Iran's refusal to meet U.S. diplomats, casting doubts over lasting peace. Market participants are also eyeing corporate impacts, with shares of Primark's owner, Associated British Foods, slipping by 2% on subdued profit forecasts.

Conversely, Swedish defense firm Saab gained traction with a lucrative $2.54 billion deal to supply Ukraine with Gripen E fighter jets, boosting their shares by 4.2%. Meanwhile, Adidas and Puma saw slight declines following Nike's cautious commentary on China's persistent market challenges.

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