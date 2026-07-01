European Stocks Waver Amid Renewed Iran Talks Stalemate

European shares slipped on Wednesday, marking a pause after a robust second-quarter finish as U.S.-Iran peace talks face new challenges. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% to 639.64 points by 0710 GMT, following its most vigorous quarter since October 2020.

The technology sector, previously a growth driver, remained flat. ASML dropped 1.1%, with slight declines in IQE and Infineon. Schneider Electric fell 2.1% after announcing a $3.1 billion acquisition of Cognite Holding. Attention will turn to the ECB’s Sintra conference, featuring U.S. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and ECB President Christine Lagarde, amid expectations of interest rate hikes.

Oil prices dipped to pre-Iran conflict levels though inflationary pressures remain. Among key movers, Associated British Foods declined 2.7% due to profit concerns linked to Middle East conflict, while Saab rose 1.7% after securing a substantial deal with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Iran's refusal to meet U.S. envoys has dimmed peace prospects further.