Optimism Soars as Indian Markets Rally and Surpass Key Milestones

On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks, Nifty and Sensex, extended their upward momentum, buoyed by optimism surrounding a prospective India-US trade accord and a calming of Middle East tensions. Both indices climbed over 0.5 percent, with the Nifty 50 hitting a crucial milestone by closing above the 24,000 mark.

The Nifty 50 concluded at 24,005.85, up 140.10 points or 0.59 percent, while the BSE Sensex rose by 443.97 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 76,922.64. Market experts see improving global and domestic sentiments as the catalysts for boosting investor confidence.

Vinod Nair, Geojit Investments' Head of Research, noted that the domestic markets entered the latter half of 2026 optimistically, as multiple challenges began to wane. Key drivers of this positive sentiment include anticipated trade agreements, easing geopolitical strains, and declining crude oil prices. However, he cautioned that markets are likely to stay data-dependent in the near term as investors weigh domestic fundamentals against global developments.

FMCG, banking, and media stocks marked significant gains, while the information technology sector faced pressure. Among the Nifty 50, Eternal witnessed a near 5 percent surge, establishing it as a top performer. Adani Enterprises, Nestle India, and Asian Paints also rallied, while HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and TCS reported declines.

Commodity prices played a supportive role in the market sentiment. Brent crude saw a 1.15 percent dip, trading at USD 72.10 per barrel. In contrast, gold and silver prices fell by 0.57 percent and over 2 percent, respectively.

Amidst this backdrop, currency movements were notable. The Indian rupee weakened for the third straight session, influenced by short covering and a strengthening US dollar. Further challenges arose from weakness across Asian currencies. Dilip Parmar from HDFC Securities stated that the rupee's short-term resistance lies at 95.80, with support at 94.60.

Broad Asian markets exhibited mixed trends; Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 0.92 percent and Taiwan's index by 1.90 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and South Korea's KOSPI noted declines.