New Zealand Approves New Rules for Safer Cycling and E-Scooters

The New Zealand Government has approved a package of transport rule changes that will allow children aged 12 and under to ride bicycles on footpaths while being accompanied by an older rider, such as a parent, caregiver, teacher, or older sibling. Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the decision followed strong public feedback showing that allowing only children on footpaths created safety concerns for adults riding with them. The updated rule is intended to make it easier for families to travel together while helping young cyclists build confidence in a safer environment away from busy roads.

Simpler road rules for cyclists and drivers

The Government has also introduced a clearer rule for motorists overtaking cyclists, horse riders, and other vulnerable road users. Instead of different passing distances depending on the situation, drivers will now be required to leave a minimum gap of 1.5 metres whenever they overtake. Chris Bishop said the simplified requirement will be easier for drivers to understand while improving safety on New Zealand's roads. Another major change allows e-scooters to use cycle lanes, giving riders a dedicated space that is separate from general traffic.

Public feedback shapes final package

The transport reforms include a requirement for drivers to give way to buses leaving bus stops in areas where speed limits are 60 km/h or lower, along with several technical updates covering road signs, signals, and traffic markings. The Government decided not to proceed with a proposal that would have given councils greater powers to fine vehicle owners for parking on berms after consultation showed it would not address the underlying issue. More than 6,000 submissions were received during the public consultation process, and the Government says the final package reflects that feedback. The new rules are expected to come into force before the end of the year after the necessary legal approvals.