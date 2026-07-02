New Zealand Expands ENRICH Programme for Young Learners

The New Zealand Government is significantly expanding the homegrown ENRICH programme to help more young children develop strong language skills before they begin school. Education Minister Erica Stanford announced that the programme will grow from 65 to 525 early childhood education services, reaching children aged 18 months to five years. The expansion is designed to give teachers practical strategies to improve children's communication through everyday conversations, play, and learning activities during the crucial early years of development.

Research highlights the need for early support

The decision follows growing evidence that increasing screen time at home can reduce the quality of parent-child interactions, contributing to language delays and behavioural challenges. Erica Stanford said some children are arriving at school with language abilities expected of much younger children, making early intervention more important than ever. Results from the ENRICH trial have been encouraging, showing that children participating in the programme developed stronger oral language skills, improved self-regulation, better early literacy and social abilities, and fewer negative emotional behaviours. These improvements help children build the confidence and communication skills needed for a successful start at school.

Budget investment strengthens early learning services

The Government has committed NZ$12.4 million through Budget 2025 to expand ENRICH, with the rollout taking place in stages as provider capacity increases. The programme forms part of a broader NZ$297.7 million investment in New Zealand's early learning sector. This includes NZ$216.6 million in operating funding to extend the Early Intervention Service into Year 1, expand the workforce to 560 specialist roles, and provide additional teacher aide hours. Another NZ$9.4 million has been allocated to grow the specialist workforce, alongside increased funding for Early Intervention Service providers that had not received a funding increase since 2019. The investment is intended to ensure more children receive the support they need during the years when language and learning skills develop most rapidly.