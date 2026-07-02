India's Trade Relations with Japan: Strengthening Ties
India is addressing regulatory trade issues with Japan to enhance exports, according to Trade Minister Piyush Goyal. This discussion coincides with a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on trade, investment, and strategic collaboration between the two Asian nations.
India is currently engaging in discussions with Japan to address regulatory concerns affecting trade, with the aim of bolstering the nation's exports, as stated by Trade Minister Piyush Goyal during an interview with NDTV.
The discussions align with the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is in India for a three-day diplomatic visit.
The agenda of her visit includes talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concentrating on enhancing trade, investment endeavors, and strategic cooperation between the two major Asian economies.
ALSO READ
-
India's Palm Oil Imports Hit 14-Month Low Amid Subdued Demand
-
India-Japan Ties Fuel Growth in Trade and Technology
-
India Leads Global Shift with Over 900 Million Tokenised Card Payments
-
Strengthening Ties: Japan and India Forge Strategic Partnerships
-
India and Japan Strengthen Ties with AI and Energy Pacts