India's Trade Relations with Japan: Strengthening Ties

India is addressing regulatory trade issues with Japan to enhance exports, according to Trade Minister Piyush Goyal. This discussion coincides with a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on trade, investment, and strategic collaboration between the two Asian nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India Is Raising Traderelated Regulatory Concerns With Japan To Help Expand The Countrys Exports | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:15 IST
India's Trade Relations with Japan: Strengthening Ties
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India is currently engaging in discussions with Japan to address regulatory concerns affecting trade, with the aim of bolstering the nation's exports, as stated by Trade Minister Piyush Goyal during an interview with NDTV.

The discussions align with the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is in India for a three-day diplomatic visit.

The agenda of her visit includes talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concentrating on enhancing trade, investment endeavors, and strategic cooperation between the two major Asian economies.

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