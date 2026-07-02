India's Trade Relations with Japan: Strengthening Ties

India Is Raising Traderelated Regulatory Concerns With Japan To Help Expand The Countrys Exports

India is currently engaging in discussions with Japan to address regulatory concerns affecting trade, with the aim of bolstering the nation's exports, as stated by Trade Minister Piyush Goyal during an interview with NDTV.

The discussions align with the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is in India for a three-day diplomatic visit.

The agenda of her visit includes talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concentrating on enhancing trade, investment endeavors, and strategic cooperation between the two major Asian economies.