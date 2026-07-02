India-Japan Ties Fuel Growth in Trade and Technology

India and Japan continue to bolster their comprehensive strategic partnership, marked by significant growth in bilateral trade and investments, according to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Speaking at the Indo-Japan Strategic Dialogue hosted by NDTV, Goyal highlighted the rise in collaboration, particularly following the 15th Japan-India Summit.

The summit saw Japan pledging to infuse 100 trillion yen (USD 65-70 billion) into various sectors within India, aiding infrastructure and industry development. As a result, Japan's trade with India solidified, amounting to USD 27.47 billion in FY 2025-26, with exports to India hitting USD 21.43 billion and imports USD 6.04 billion.

Goyal emphasized the strength of a complementary trade dynamic, where India exports high-quality, precision-engineered products while importing technology-driven goods from Japan. The bilateral relationship extends to regional growth, aligning with India's Act East policy, as partnerships in the Northeast aim to boost industry and infrastructure.