India-Japan Ties Fuel Growth in Trade and Technology

India and Japan's strategic partnership expands across trade and high-tech sectors, as seen in a significant rise in bilateral trade and Japanese investments worth approximately USD 65-70 billion in various Indian industries. The collaboration strengthens through India's Act East policy and the success of India's semiconductor mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:44 IST
India-Japan Ties Fuel Growth in Trade and Technology
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry (Photo/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI

India and Japan continue to bolster their comprehensive strategic partnership, marked by significant growth in bilateral trade and investments, according to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Speaking at the Indo-Japan Strategic Dialogue hosted by NDTV, Goyal highlighted the rise in collaboration, particularly following the 15th Japan-India Summit.

The summit saw Japan pledging to infuse 100 trillion yen (USD 65-70 billion) into various sectors within India, aiding infrastructure and industry development. As a result, Japan's trade with India solidified, amounting to USD 27.47 billion in FY 2025-26, with exports to India hitting USD 21.43 billion and imports USD 6.04 billion.

Goyal emphasized the strength of a complementary trade dynamic, where India exports high-quality, precision-engineered products while importing technology-driven goods from Japan. The bilateral relationship extends to regional growth, aligning with India's Act East policy, as partnerships in the Northeast aim to boost industry and infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026