EU and Germany Unite to Tackle Trade Imbalances

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need to address trade imbalances caused by unfair competition. In collaboration with the EU, Germany is working on a new foreign economic strategy with a focus on China. Merz stressed the importance of mutual dependencies and the EU's vast consumer market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Said That Trade Imbalances Created By Unfair Competition Must Be Countered | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:34 IST
EU and Germany Unite to Tackle Trade Imbalances

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted the necessity of addressing trade imbalances created by unfair competition. This issue was a focal point during a press conference discussing a package of economic reforms, where Merz underscored Germany's collaborative efforts with the European Union on a new foreign economic strategy.

Emphasizing the role of China in these plans, Merz acknowledged the complexities of trade dependencies. He noted the dual nature of dependencies, where both Germany and its partners benefit mutually, despite concerns over current trade practices.

Merz concluded by pointing out the European Union's significance as a massive sales market, boasting 450 million consumers. He stressed the need to prevent further trade imbalances, positioning the new strategy as a vital tool for maintaining fair economic relationships globally.

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