Ceasefire: The Gateway to Middle East Reconstruction

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that achieving a ceasefire in the Middle East is essential before any talks on reconstructing the war-torn region can commence. He highlighted at a press conference that rebuilding efforts cannot begin until hostilities cease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Said On Wednesday A Ceasefire In The Middle East Was A Prerequisite For Any Discussion On Reconstruction In The Region As Soon As It Comes To Rebuilding The Destroyed Infrastructure In The Region | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:31 IST
Ceasefire: The Gateway to Middle East Reconstruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared on Wednesday that a ceasefire in the Middle East is crucial for initiating any reconstruction plans in the impacted region.

Speaking at a press conference, Merz emphasized the necessity of halting ongoing hostilities as a prerequisite for discussions on rebuilding the devastated infrastructure.

'The restoration can only be on the table once peace is restored,' he asserted, reinforcing the importance of a cessation of violence.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026