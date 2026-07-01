Ceasefire: The Gateway to Middle East Reconstruction

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Said On Wednesday A Ceasefire In The Middle East Was A Prerequisite For Any Discussion On Reconstruction In The Region As Soon As It Comes To Rebuilding The Destroyed Infrastructure In The Region

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared on Wednesday that a ceasefire in the Middle East is crucial for initiating any reconstruction plans in the impacted region.

Speaking at a press conference, Merz emphasized the necessity of halting ongoing hostilities as a prerequisite for discussions on rebuilding the devastated infrastructure.

'The restoration can only be on the table once peace is restored,' he asserted, reinforcing the importance of a cessation of violence.