Ceasefire: The Gateway to Middle East Reconstruction
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that achieving a ceasefire in the Middle East is essential before any talks on reconstructing the war-torn region can commence. He highlighted at a press conference that rebuilding efforts cannot begin until hostilities cease.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared on Wednesday that a ceasefire in the Middle East is crucial for initiating any reconstruction plans in the impacted region.
Speaking at a press conference, Merz emphasized the necessity of halting ongoing hostilities as a prerequisite for discussions on rebuilding the devastated infrastructure.
'The restoration can only be on the table once peace is restored,' he asserted, reinforcing the importance of a cessation of violence.
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