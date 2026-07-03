K-Shaped Growth Dominates India's Real Estate Landscape

The Indian residential real estate market is experiencing a pronounced K-shaped growth trend, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). Larger, branded developers are expanding their market dominance, while smaller firms are struggling to keep pace.

As per the report, the market share of top developers has risen by 530 basis points to around 20 percent since FY21, with expectations for further growth. This consolidation is attributed to the decline of smaller developers post-pandemic and the strategic expansion by major players.

Significantly, new property launches are becoming concentrated among fewer developers, while demand shifts towards established brands in key regions such as NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, and Pune. The sector is characterized by disciplined supply and healthy cash flows, with debt levels falling by 58 percent since FY17.