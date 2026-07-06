US Justice Department Drops Charges Against Adani: Legal Insights and Implications

The US Justice Department has decided to drop alleged criminal bribery charges against Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. Legal experts highlight that this decision aligns with a court's request for a more comprehensive explanation, revealing that the department does not believe a prosecutable case exists under US jurisdiction.

Raian Karanjawala of Karanjawala & Company noted the significance of upholding the defendant's rights, including the ability to conduct business in jurisdictions like America. The Department of Justice clarified that further detailing of prosecutorial decisions could undermine constitutional authority, suggesting most alleged offenses occurred in India, rendering US prosecution inappropriate.

The initial move to withdraw the case faced judicial scrutiny for its brief explanation. In response, the department submitted a detailed justification citing jurisdictional challenges and evidentiary concerns. Ultimately, legal analysts speculate that the court will likely support the Justice Department's stance, effectively ending the case.