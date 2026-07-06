Legal Experts Endorse DOJ's Decision to Drop Adani Case

Legal experts from India, the UK, and the US support the US DOJ's move to withdraw its criminal case against Gautam Adani, citing lack of organized crime involvement, no US entity impact, and investigations conducted in India. The dismissal is seen as justified due to jurisdictional and evidentiary concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:52 IST
Legal Experts Endorse DOJ's Decision to Drop Adani Case
Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, and Senior Advocate Harish Salve (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Legal experts across India, the UK, and the US have voiced their support for the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) decision to withdraw its criminal case against prominent industrialist Gautam Adani. The DOJ's decision, communicated through a federal court submission, argues that the case lacks typical prosecution elements, including organized crime involvement and national security implications.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve highlighted the DOJ's reasoning, noting the absence of US company impacts or ties to organized criminal activity. The submission suggests the earlier indictment was a misstep, potentially influenced by political narratives critical of India. Advocate Vikas Pahwa further emphasized jurisdictional issues, arguing the alleged actions occurred entirely within India.

Support also comes from US lawyer Jim Walden, who underscores the unnecessary scrutiny applied to an ally over unsubstantiated accusations. With calls for restraint in pursuing international matters lacking robust evidence or direct US involvement, the case's dismissal seems imminent as the federal court reviews the DOJ's dismissal request.

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