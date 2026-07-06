Global Economy at a Crossroads: Key Developments in Finance and Trade

This week offers a critical examination of several high-stakes meetings that could significantly impact the global financial landscape. Attention turns to a pivotal NATO summit in Turkey, where member states face pressure to meet defense spending commitments amid potential U.S. withdrawal threats.

Meanwhile, investors will closely scrutinize the Federal Reserve's latest minutes, particularly around new chair Kevin Warsh’s approach to interest rates amidst fluctuating energy prices. The meetings may also provide early indicators of the upcoming U.S. earnings season, influencing market expectations further.

Additionally, Europe's factories struggle with a widening trade gap with China, while oil prices show surprising stability after previous turbulence, highlighting ongoing global economic challenges and potential shifts in central bank policies.